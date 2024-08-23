Egglife Foods, Inc has appointed Brent Gravlee as its first chief revenue officer.

This strategic move aims to further accelerate the company's success and expand its footprint as Egglife prepares for its next phase of aggressive growth, innovation and expansion into new categories.

In just four years, Egglife has scaled from $4 million to $50 million in sales by replacing flour with the protein-packed benefits of egg whites. The company's egglife egg white wraps are now available in 40% of U.S. grocery retail locations and have recently expanded into Canada. This growth has earned Egglife Foods a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies.

Gravlee brings over 20 years of experience to Egglife Foods. His career spans account management, commercial strategy and sales leadership across multiple classes of trade, including serving as chief commercial officer for startup brand Munk Pack; a 17-year career with Clif Bar; as well as roles with General Mills and Mondelez.

"Joining Egglife Foods at this moment of inflection is incredibly exciting," Gravlee says. "I'm looking forward to applying my experience to help accelerate this trailblazing brand and make a significant impact in the better-for-you space. Egglife is innovating with protein in a way that no other company has, and I'm pumped to be part of it."

Gravlee joins a team of CPG-industry veterans, led by CEO David Kroll.

"Brent's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Egglife Foods," Kroll says. "His deep commercial knowledge and experience helping build Clif Bar into a category leader with an eventual $2.9 billion transaction will be instrumental in fueling our growth, as well as stewarding our business through this exciting next chapter of aggressive expansion and innovation for Egglife."