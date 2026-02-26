Hormel Foods Names Donald Monk as First CTO

Hormel Foods Corporation has appointed Donald Monk as chief technology officer, effective March 23.

In this newly created role, Monk will serve as the company's senior-most technology leader, responsible for envisioning, aligning and delivering the enterprise technology, digital and data strategy that supports long‑term growth.

"Don is an exceptional technology leader with a proven track record of transforming large, global organizations and building modern digital capabilities that unlock business growth," says John Ghingo, president, Hormel Foods. "As we continue to prioritize the modernization of our technology and data platforms, Don's experience and leadership will be critical in enhancing the capabilities that empower our business. We are thrilled to welcome him to Hormel Foods."

Monk brings more than 35 years of global technology leadership to Hormel Foods, including 33 years at General Mills, where he ultimately served as chief information officer. Monk has built high‑performing global teams and developed modern technology ecosystems that enable organizations to move faster and deliver stronger business results.

Monk later joined Cargill, most recently serving as senior vice president of strategy, governance and transformation for the company's digital technology and data organization. In that role, he guided global strategy and transformation efforts across all aspects of the digital and data function, including people, process, analytics and AI, finance and technology governance.

Monk holds a Master of Science degree in software engineering from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities and a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Minnesota State University, Mankato.