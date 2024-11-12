Mars, Incorporated announced Dave Dusangh as regional president for North America and Hans Bakker as regional general manager for its Food & Nutrition business in Europe. These appointments are intended to build on the company's strong momentum and drive ongoing growth and innovation in the vibrant food and nutrition business. Dusangh and Bakker will report to global president of Mars Food & Nutrition, Shaid Shah, and will begin these roles immediately.

"I am confident that Dave and Hans will continue to strengthen our business and brands, enhancing the value we deliver to our customers and consumers in their respective regions," says Shah. "Their appointments highlight our dedication to investing in talent as a fundamental enabler of strong business performance and our inspiring purpose: Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow. I look forward to working with them in their new capacities."

Before becoming Mars Food & Nutrition regional president for North America, Dave Dusangh was the regional general manager for Mars Food & Nutrition Europe where he drove transformation and growth in the region.

"I am honored to lead the Mars Food & Nutrition North American business and look forward to working with our talented associates as we move towards accelerated growth," says Dusangh. "My focus will be on strengthening our position as a leader in the category and continuing to deliver delicious, convenient, and nutritious meals to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers."

Hans Bakker has taken on the role of regional general manager for Mars Food & Nutrition Europe with a brand portfolio that includes leading brands BEN'S ORIGINAL, DOLMIO and SUZI WAN.

"Europe is a vibrant and diverse region, brimming with rich cultures and culinary traditions. I cannot wait to work with our passionate Associates across the region to drive growth with our customers, bring our purpose to life and provide healthy, nutritious meals for our consumers," says Bakker.