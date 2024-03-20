BAK Food Equipment announced that industry veteran Marcos Manzo has joined the team as national sales director. In this role, Manzo is responsible for providing customer service to food processors of all sizes throughout the U.S. while also growing the company’s sales pipeline and supporting existing client relationships.

Manzo has an extensive résumé of sales experience in the food processing equipment sector, including previous experience at Equipment Processing Solutions, the predecessor to BAK Food Equipment, in 2020. Most recently, he was vice president of sales at CM Process Solutions, where he supported, mentored and helped expand the capabilities of the company’s North American sales team through proven techniques, tactics and leadership.

“Marcos brings with him an extensive knowledge of the food processing industry and its operations, which makes him the ideal sales consultant for food processors exploring the value-added benefits of automation,” says John Bobak, founder and CEO of BAK Food Equipment. “We are thrilled to welcome him back to our innovative team of consultants, who are equipping the industry for success every day.”

Manzo says, “I’m proud to be joining BAK Food Equipment’s team of experts to help food processors improve their production and increase yields through the use of elite automated processing equipment from Nowicki, N&N Nadratowski and Protech.”