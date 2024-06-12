BAK Food Equipment has named Michael Bobak as manager of strategic initiatives and business solutions.

In this new role, Michael Bobak will work closely with John Bobak, founder and CEO of BAK Food Equipment, and Zack Olson, manager of growth strategy and innovation, to expand the company’s team of sales consultants and leverage economic insight to increase sales.

Michael Bobak graduated from the University of Chicago in 2022 with a double major in economics and philosophy. While at the university, he excelled in football, earning second team all-region and all-conference honors. During his studies, he interned at the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics under the guidance of John List, contributing to research on various economic issues.

Prior to joining BAK Food Equipment, Michael worked as a senior associate consultant at Topline Strategy Group, a management consulting firm.

Continuing the family legacy at BAK Food Equipment, Michael Bobak is one of John Bobak’s four children, so he has been immersed in the food processing business his entire life. Michael Bobak's knowledge of economics, combined with his strategic expertise from his consulting background, positions him well to spearhead future growth for BAK Food Equipment and drive continued success in the food processing industry.

“I’m ecstatic to have Michael joining the BAK Food Equipment team,” John Bobak says. “I know he will help us reach our goal of becoming the leading provider of food processing equipment in North America. I am thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Michael Bobak adds: “I’m looking forward to working alongside the talented and experienced team my father has brought together at BAK Food Equipment. I’m excited to put into practice all the skills I’ve gained over the past few years to make a difference.”