Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, developer, manufacturer and supplier of precision seals, bearings and custom-molded polymer components, has named Adam Li as global segment manager for food, beverage and water.

Li will be responsible for collaborating with internal teams to provide food, beverage and water customers focused resources and services for their applications. With an eye on industry trends, he will work to deliver globally compliant solutions for customers with a regionalized approach.

“As food, beverage and water applications are characterized by very challenging sealing requirements, our seals and materials must comply with many different local, regional and global specifications and regulations,” says Carsten Stehle, global director, strategic business development. “Our global setup and size differentiate us from other players in the market. Adam will be instrumental in managing these aspects of the segment.”

Li joined Trelleborg in 2022 as a regional sales manager in Canada and has more than 25 years of experience in engineered products and services across various industry segments. He has worked internationally in China, the U.S. and Canada. Li earned a Bachelor of Economics degree from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in China.