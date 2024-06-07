Cantrell Mechanical Solutions, Inc. has named Peter Goffe as its regional sales manager for Canada.

“We are excited about Peter joining CMS, bringing with him an impressive track record of over 35 years in the food processing industry,” says CMS President Heath Jarrett. “His expertise in capital equipment sales, especially in the Canadian market, makes him a great addition to our sales team as we continue to expand into new markets.”

Goffe’s journey began in England and later took him to the United States. His experience spans various roles with large poultry processing equipment companies, including sales manager, COO, CEO and president.

Away from work, Goffe enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, playing golf and tennis.