WAGO has named Tom Land as regional sales manager for the Los Angeles area.

With a background in automation, sales, field service and repair, Land brings a wealth of knowledge to his new position. For nearly 30 years he has become familiar with the area as a district and regional sales manager for a few different companies.

“I want to use my experience and extensive knowledge of the Los Angeles market to expand the WAGO sales into new markets where possible,” Land says. “I look forward to bringing new products and solutions to new markets to help further spread the WAGO message.”