Fristam Pumps has appointed Philippe Dorais as eastern regional sales manager for Canada.

In his new role, Dorais will be responsible for managing channel partner relationships and driving business growth across the eastern Canadian provinces, including Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Dorais joins Fristam Pumps with a 20-year career in the sanitary process industry, having worked across sectors including dairy, beverage, brewing, bio-pharmaceutical and food processing. His expertise in fluid processes, particularly in mixing and pumping solutions, makes him an asset to Fristam’s Canadian growth strategy.

“I am excited to be joining the Fristam team,” Dorais says. “I’ve always been passionate about solving complex challenges and developing customized solutions for clients. I’m committed to bringing innovative technologies and delivering exceptional customer experiences across the Eastern Canadian market.”

Dorais’ career trajectory has seen him evolve from technician to project management, and eventually to technical sales representative. His application knowledge, combined with his passion for new technologies and customer-first approach, will help Fristam Pumps strengthen its presence in the region.