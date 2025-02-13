Fristam Pumps USA has appointed Pete Mockus as its Ohio Valley regional manager. In this role, Mockus will oversee sales and channel-partner support activities across Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, bringing his extensive experience in process technology and account management to the Fristam team.

Mockus has a proven record of accomplishment in the industry, with a strong background in sales and service management. His expertise includes developing and executing sales strategies, managing key accounts and fostering long-term client relationships. Mockus’ commitment to customer satisfaction and his ability to drive sales growth make him a valuable addition to Fristam Pumps USA.

“We are excited to welcome Pete to our team,” says Zach Winterhalter, director of sales at Fristam Pumps USA. “His extensive product experience and dedication to customer success align perfectly with our company’s values. We are confident that Pete will play a crucial role in expanding our presence in the Ohio Valley region.”

Mockus holds several equipment certifications, giving him extensive expertise in the operation, maintenance and safety standards of advanced machinery. His in-depth knowledge ensures efficiency, precision and compliance with industry regulations, making him a valuable asset to any project requiring technical proficiency.

Mockus can be reached directly at (248) 378-3221 or via email at pmockus@fristampumps.com.