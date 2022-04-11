IMA Dairy & Food USA—whose equipment solutions comprise the long-established brands Gasti, Hamba, Hassia, Fillshape, Corazza, Erca and Intecma—has hired materials science engineering specialist Robert Lindsey as its newest project manager. In this role, Lindsey will oversee a variety of the company’s ongoing projects to improve sophisticated packaging processes in the dairy and food sectors.

Most recently, Lindsey spent more than a decade as an applications engineer with Sulzer Mixpac USA, a manufacturer of cartridges, industrial syringes and other liquid dispensing solutions. Prior to that, he was an applications engineer with Epoxy Technology, an adhesives specialist serving the aerospace industry and other high-leverage sectors.

Lindsey comes to IMA Dairy & Food at a promising time. The packaging solutions company recently introduced a means of producing single-serve, sustainability-minded PET cups for dairy and other food items. Called Zero Technology, the solution tackles a longstanding sustainability hurdle in food and beverage materials science.

“Robert’s extensive engineering expertise will help IMA continue to introduce forward-thinking solutions in the dairy and greater food packaging landscape,” says Patrick Carroll, president of IMA Dairy & Food USA. “As our footprint in North America expands, our talented team of materials science specialists grows as well.”

Lindsey earned a degree in Mechanical Polymer Engineering from Ohio’s University of Akron. He resides in Pelham, New Hampshire.