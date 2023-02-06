IMA DAIRY & FOOD USA – whose equipment solutions comprise brands Gasti, Hamba, Hassia, Fillshape, Corazza, Erca, AlphaMAC and Intecma – has hired longtime packaging and dairy sector sales specialist Daniel Margherio as its National Business Development Manager. In this role, Mr. Margherio’s primary focus will be IMA’s Fillshape business unit, which manufactures and designs filling systems for flexible standup pouches (both with and without spout) in dairy, food, beverage and personal care applications.

Most recently, Margherio was business development manager, liquid food & feverage for packaging provider Fres-Co System USA, a position he held since 2016. Prior to that, he held business development management roles with snack and confectionary manufacturer The Warrell Corporation, as well as with Farmland Dairies of Wallington, N.J.

“Daniel’s track record of overseeing successful, often double-digit sales growth will help IMA continue to grow our North American market share in the dairy and greater food packaging landscape,” says Patrick Carroll, president of IMA Dairy & Food USA. “His highly relevant background, impressive skill set and engaging personality make him exceptionally well-suited for his new role, and we’re delighted to welcome him.”

Margherio earned a degree in business administration from the State University of New York (SUNY) Binghamton. He resides in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.