Fristam Pumps USA Names Jack Mitchell as OEM Manager

Fristam Pumps USA has appointed Jack Mitchell as OEM manager, succeeding Tom Garrity, who will soon retire.

In his new role, Mitchell will oversee OEM account management, technical support and strategic partnership development. With a strong background in chemical engineering, hygienic process system design, and project execution, Mitchell brings a blend of technical expertise and customer-focused experience that will help strengthen Fristam’s OEM relationships and support long-term growth.

Mitchell’s experience includes leading process design efforts, developing mass and energy balances and P&IDs, supporting system commissioning and managing cross-functional engineering initiatives. His hands-on approach and familiarity with sanitary equipment — including pumps, mixing systems and CIP technologies — position him to support OEMs in developing reliable, efficient solutions built around Fristam’s hygienic solutions.

“Jack’s technical foundation and customer-first mindset make him an excellent addition to our OEM team,” says Zach Winterhalter, director of sales at Fristam Pumps USA. “We are confident he will continue the strong legacy Tom established and will be instrumental in supporting the ongoing success of our OEM partners.”

Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Michigan Technological University.