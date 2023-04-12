Windmoeller & Hoelscher in North America announced that Ken Register has joined the company as regional sales manager for extrusion and printing machinery in the Southern U.S. He is taking over for Peter Lanhan, who retired at the end of 2022 after 40 years.

Register’s territory includes South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas South. Dominic Barnes, regional sales manager responsible for the Western U.S. will cover Texas North.

Ken comes to W&H with over 25 years of experience. Most recently he served as the sales and marketing director at Mitsubishi Films, where he spent 14 years. Prior to that, he working in procurement and R&D at Anheuser-Busch.

Starting his career as a press operator, Ken then became a development specialist at Cryovac (now Sealed Air) and earned his degree in Business Management from Southern Wesleyan University in South Carolina while working full-time.

“We are so happy that someone of Ken’s caliber and experience has decided to join our team. It is not every day that you meet a person who is such a perfect fit, in terms of values, philosophy, mindset and temperament,” says Andrew Wheeler, president of Windmoeller & Heolscher in North America.