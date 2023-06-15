BAK Food Equipment has announced Zack Olson has joined the team as sales and marketing specialist. In this new role, Olson will work closely with Thomas Bako, director of business development, to grow the sales pipeline while also supporting BAK Food Equipment’s existing client relationships.

Olson graduated from the University of Chicago in 2022 with a degree in economics. While there, Olson was a first-team all-conference wide receiver on the school’s football team. He comes to BAK Food Equipment from Oliver Wyman, where he worked in the private capital division with a focus on companies in the aerospace and defense industries. In this role, Olson worked with top-level executives and C-suite management from companies of all sizes.

“Zack brings an infectious enthusiasm to BAK Food Equipment and will work alongside Tom Bako to develop exciting marketing efforts that help grow and nurture our sales pipeline,” says John Bobak, founder and CEO of BAK Food Equipment. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Olson adds, “I’m excited to work alongside the talented and experienced team at BAK Food Equipment. I can’t wait to learn more about the food equipment industry while also growing our market share in this space.”