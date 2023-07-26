Idaho Steel announced that Rick Garrett will serve as director of sales and marketing.

He brings a track record of more than 30 years in the industry, having gained experience at Key Technology, where he served in engineering and sales, culminating in his recent role. The company says that his expertise and understanding of the field make him an asset to the Idaho Steel family.

An alumnus of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, Garrett holds a bachelor's degree in manufacturing engineering.

He and his wife Sue will relocate to the Idaho Falls area from Washington State. Their decision to make this move is driven by a desire to be closer to family, as they have three children and four grandchildren, with another grandchild on the way.

During the next 12 to 18 months, Jon Christensen, outgoing director, will continue to play a role in the company as he will be added as a member of the board. Idaho Steel says his knowledge and insights will be instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and supporting Garrett in his new role.

“We are confident that this collaborative effort between Rick and Jon will contribute significantly to the growth and success of our organization in the coming months and beyond,” states Davis Christensen, board member.



