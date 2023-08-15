Reyco Systems has appointed Patrick Hester as the director of sales and marketing.

According to Clay Cooper, general manager of Reyco Systems, states, "We are excited to announce a significant change within our company that will further enhance our commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to our valued customers. Patrick brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization, and we are confident that his leadership will drive our sales team to new heights."

Hester joins Reyco Systems with over 25 years of experience at HP Inc. in various senior sales and category leadership roles, including senior director for HP Large Format Printing for the Americas Region, Hester brings knowledge and insight to the team. Hester's academic foundation in communications from Saint Mary’s College of California complements his practical expertise, ensuring a holistic approach to leadership.

"Having the opportunity to meet with senior management and conducting my own thorough research, I learned of Reyco’s extraordinary talent, market-leading product portfolio, and leadership in the food processing industry," says Hester.