Wendy Houlihan has rejoined Wm. M. Meyer & Sons as Director of Production. During her first tenure at Meyer [2011-2018], Wendy cultivated strong relationships across the business and helped bring customer satisfaction and on-time delivery statistics to all-time highs.

Wendy was most recently with Thermo Fisher Scientific where she further fine-tuned her leadership skills amid a wide variety of complex operations projects.

Wendy will take on a larger role at Meyer, overseeing production control, materials management, purchasing and warehouse operations.

“Wendy’s unique skill set and experiences, along with her familiarity with our family culture, helps to reinforce our reputation for providing a superior customer experience,” says Meyer CEO, Charlie Meyer. “She is well-positioned to collaborate on all fronts and deliver solution-oriented results for the business.”

Now in its fourth generation, Meyer has focused on developing a solid foundation with the best people, state-of-the-art equipment, and an excellent physical plant.

Based in Libertyville, Illinois, Meyer Industrial Solutions Division produces premier system components for dry bulk material processing equipment, pneumatic conveying, and dust collectors. Precision engineered and manufactured in America, Meyer is known for its robust rotary valves, sanitary airlock feeders, flap gates, knife gates, screw pumps, gravity diverters and more.



