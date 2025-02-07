The North American robotics market demonstrated minor overall growth in 2024, reflecting resilience and adaptability as automation strengthened its role across industries.

According to new data from the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), North American companies ordered 31,311 robots valued at $1.963 billion in 2024, representing slight increases of 0.5% in units and 0.1% in revenue over 2023. These modest gains mark stabilization after years of volatility and record-breaking growth.

Non-Automotive Industries Gain Momentum

Last year saw a shift as non-automotive industries captured a larger market share. Food and consumer goods emerged as the year’s fastest-growing sector, with robot orders surging by 65%. This underscores the sector’s growing reliance on automation to meet consumer expectations, streamline supply chains and address labor shortages.

Life sciences, pharmaceutical and biomedical industries also posted strong results, with 46% growth in orders. These gains highlight automation’s critical role in advancing health care innovation and improving operational efficiencies.

A Strong Finish to the Year

In the fourth quarter of 2024, North American companies ordered 8,277 robots valued at $506 million, reflecting 8% growth in both units and revenue compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Food and consumer goods led the quarter with 77% year-over-year growth, driven by seasonal demand and continued investment in automation.

Navigating Sector Challenges

While growth was robust in many areas, challenges remained. Semiconductor and electronics orders fell by 37% annually, reflecting supply chain pressures and cooling demand. Metals and automotive components saw declines of 4% and 15%, respectively.

A Bright Future for Robotics

“In 2024, the North American robotics market saw mixed results following a challenging 2023,” says Alex Shikany, executive vice president at A3. “While sectors, such as automotive components, are still navigating recovery, we have seen encouraging signs of resilience across various industries. As we look to 2025, the mood among our members is optimistic, reflecting a robust belief in the enduring value of robotics and automation technologies. These tools are essential for enhancing efficiency and competitiveness on a global scale.”