Eriez has announced the promotion of Gareth Meese to managing director of Eriez-Europe. In this leadership role within the company’s global group, Meese will be responsible for driving the growth and development of Eriez-Europe, ensuring that its plans align with the organization’s worldwide corporate strategies.

Meese began his career with Eriez as an export sales engineer at the company's Cardiff operations. Over time, he progressed to various other roles within the company and served most recently as regional sales director—EMEA, where he led sales for Europe, the Middle East, India and Northern Africa.

According to Eric Nelson, Eriez vice president, international operations and business development, “Gareth will focus on critical initiatives related to people development, process improvements, technology advancements and the advancement of Eriez as a global solutions provider,” says Nelson.