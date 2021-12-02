Lars Ryholl has been promoted to Managing Director for Cabinplant. In his new role, Ryholl will oversee all functions of the CTB subsidiary and take responsibility of the company’s strategic business goals.

Ryholl joined Cabinplant as COO in 2018, a position in which he was responsible for the company’s operations from the point of taking customer orders through finished installation of products. In this role he helped significantly improve delivery time, while also contributing to Cabinplant’s record-breaking production years. Prior to his employment with Cabinplant, he held numerous executive-level positions for various manufacturers and has served on multiple boards.

In addition to his extensive experience, Ryholl has an executive master’s degree in change leadership and is a certified executive coach. His native language is Danish, but he also speaks English and German.

About Cabinplant

Cabinplant, which has 230 employees in Haarby, Denmark, and 60 employees in Katy Wroclawskie, Poland, is a subsidiary of CTB, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Company. Cabinplant develops, manufactures and markets innovative, high-quality processing equipment for the food industry worldwide. CTB Inc. is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of systems and solutions for preserving grain; producing poultry, pigs and eggs; processing poultry; and for various equestrian and industrial applications.

About CTB

CTB, Inc. is a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of systems and solutions developed with the goal of equipping its customers to join it in Helping to Feed a Hungry World. CTB's customers use its products for preserving grain; for raising pigs and poultry to yield meat and eggs; and for processing poultry, fish and other foods. CTB deploys its financial strength to grow via a product-driven focus, strategic acquisitions, an expanded global physical presence and best-cost manufacturing. The company is headquartered in Milford, Indiana, U.S.A., and employs 3,000 people worldwide.







