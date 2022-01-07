Global process equipment manufacturer Volkmann GmbH, Soest, Germany, has named Dominick Fortuna president of Volkmann USA, headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania. A proven engineering executive with a track record for driving revenue growth, improving production efficiency, and managing supply chains, Fortuna brings to the position 25 years of experience in leading complex capital equipment projects for machinery manufacturers in a multinational environment. At Volkmann, Fortuna is responsible for the strategic direction and overall business results of the company's North American operations.

Previously the director of engineering for a pneumatic conveying systems manufacturer, and general manager for a process equipment manufacturer based in China, Fortuna offers a unique perspective in serving customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, according to Thilo Volkmann, CEO of the multinational, family-owned company. “I'm very pleased to have found such a proven leader with technical skill and a global perspective in Dominick,” says Volkmann. “With Dominick's track record of success and experience in reshaping large organizations, I'm confident in his ability to continue our growth strategy and expand our position in North America.”

Fortuna earned a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselear Polytechnic Institute (RPI), Troy, New York, and an International Executive MBA in International Business Strategy from Rutgers University in Shanghai, China. Volkmann USA designs and manufactures explosion-proof pneumatic vacuum conveying systems and companion auxiliary equipment to safely transfer powders, pellets, tablets, and other bulk materials from one point to another in a process.