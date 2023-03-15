Kellogg Company unveiled the names for the future companies it will create through its planned separation into two public companies focused on global snacking and North American cereal. The names will go into effect in connection with the spinoff of the North American cereal business, which Kellogg Company intends to complete by the end of 2023. While the company names will change upon spin completion, the "Kellogg's" brand will remain on product packaging of both companies around the world.

The global snacking, international cereal and noodles, plant-based foods and North American frozen breakfast business will be named Kellanova. Kellanova will include such brands as Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats, MorningStar Farms, Incogmeato, Gardenburger, Nutri-Grain, RXBAR, and Eggo. Kellanova will also steward a suite of international cereal brands, including Kellogg's, Frosties, Zucaritas, Special K, Krave, Miel Pops, Coco Pops, and Crunchy Nut, among others.

"The name Kellanova signals the Company's ambition for the future, building on the strong brand equity and legacy built over the past 117 years as Kellogg Company," says Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company's chairman and chief executive officer, and future chairman and chief executive officer of Kellanova. "The 'Kell' overtly recognizes our enduring connection to Kellogg Company, while 'anova,' which combines 'a' and the Latin word 'nova,' meaning 'new,' signals our ambition to continuously evolve as an innovative, next generation, global snacking powerhouse. The Kellanova logo retains the iconic Kellogg Company 'K' to intentionally connect to our heritage and the strong foundation that got us to where we are today. The forward curved and extended 'v' embodies our forward momentum as we embark on this next chapter."

The North American cereal business will be named WK Kellogg Co. WK Kellogg Co will serve the U.S., Canada and Caribbean, with its portfolio of brands, including Kellogg's, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Kashi and Bear Naked.

"The name WK Kellogg Co honors the legacy of founder W.K. Kellogg, celebrating his spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. At the same time, we are looking forward, focused on propelling the company into the future. We eliminated the use of periods in the name to signal the start of a new, unwritten chapter," says Gary Pilnick, chief executive officer designate of WK Kellogg Co. "The logo itself stems from the iconic signature of Mr. Kellogg. We have taken his instantly recognizable script and then underlined and elevated the 'Co,' emphasizing our ambition as a 117-year-old start-up taking Mr. Kellogg's original company to new heights."