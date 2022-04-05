Brazilian-founded food-tech brand Future Farm is continuing its launch into the U.S., most recently exhibiting at the 2022 Natural Products Expo West conference in Anaheim, California.

Since its launch in May of 2019 in Brazil, Future Farm has debuted in more than 25 countries, with four core products: Future Beef, Future Burger, Future Meatball and Future Sausage.

Future Farm is the first and leading Latin American food company specializing in plant-based, animal-free meat. Committed to using only real, whole-food ingredients grown from the earth, Future Farm delivers cutting-edge innovation, premium-tasting and cost-competitive options, with a consumer-forward approach to product development and marketing.

Future Farm’s products are made with 100% GMO-free soy, peas, chickpeas and other plant-based ingredients and competitively priced at an SRP of $5.29. The U.S. market can expect the brand’s continued innovations to span multiple meat, poultry, fish and dairy offerings in 2022.

“We’re so excited to bolster our U.S. market launch by exhibiting at Expo West. We feel privileged and honored to be alongside some amazing industry leaders,” says Marcos Leta, Founder of Future Farm. “This marks the start of Future Farm’s profound journey to change the plant-based industry and bring our vision to life: A world where people choose to eat plants, not animals.”



