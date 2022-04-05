Mighty Sesame Co., creator of organic tahini in squeeze bottles, honors April Earth Month 2022 by maintaining its commitment to creating sustainable, plant-based products. The theme of this year’s Earth Month is ‘Invest in Our Planet’ which is a principle that Mighty Sesame Co. exemplifies every day.

Mighty Sesame’s tahini is produced using sustainably grown sesame seeds, which are exclusively sourced from Ethiopia. This equates to a low carbon footprint and a moderate water footprint, as well as investment into fair wages for Ethiopian farmers. Mighty Sesame brings customers a shelf-stable, ready-to-use, squeezable superfood.

Mighty Sesame’s products are high in nutritional value, and are made with little to no processing, in a peanut- and tree nut-free environment. They are all-natural, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, kosher, halal, and keto friendly, making them safe for almost any diet or lifestyle.

“When considering the health of the planet, sustainability is a crucial component,” says Laura Morris, Associate Marketing Director of Mighty Sesame. “Sustainable food allows us to not just feed ourselves now, but also to feed our children and grandchildren for decades to come without compromising their access to healthy, tasty food in the future.”

To Invest in Our Planet and prioritize the health and wellbeing of the public, Mighty Sesame sources its ingredients from organic farms. Organic farming eliminates the use of harmful chemicals and pesticides in agriculture, meaning the ingredients are healthier for the consumer while also being gentler on the environment and wildlife. Mighty Sesame also says no to all animal products, exclusively producing vegan products. Besides saving the lives of animals, plant-based foods and ingredients also eliminate the additional methane and nitrous oxide that are released into the environment by animal agriculture, and require substantially less water to grow and maintain.

A paste made from crushed sesame seeds, tahini is an example of a healthy and planet-friendly food. Predominantly used in hummus, it is also a healthy alternative to peanut-butter, mayonnaise, and more due to its high content of “good” fats, which can lower cholesterol as well as benefit brain functioning and heart health. Some of Mighty Sesame’s products that fit the bill for Earth Day 2022 include:

Organic Tahini—made with only one ingredient: roasted, hulled, organic sesame seeds. This tahini is smooth, creamy, and packed with nutrients

Whole Seed Tahini—a great source of calcium and iron and created with only one ingredient. Just two tablespoons yield 260 mg of calcium

NEW Harissa Tahini—rich and creamy, with a unique harissa spice. Like the Whole Seed Tahini, this tahini packs 260 mg of calcium in just two tablespoons of product

All flavors of Mighty Sesame tahini come in a master pack of eight bottles with an MSRP of $6.99 per 10.9 oz. bottle. Mighty Sesame is distributed by Kayco, headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Mighty Sesame Tahini products can be found online and in most standard grocery stores, either near the nut and seed butters, condiments, or in the Mediterranean or Middle Eastern sections. Tahini is great a companion ingredient to chickpeas, a topping for sandwiches, burgers, salads, and a fun addition to homemade charcuterie boards.