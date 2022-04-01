The Japanese-based manufacturer of plant-based meat alternative products is offering two products in six Tokyo Central stores and four Marukai stores throughout Southern California and the Bay Area. The product line in the U.S. and Canada is Next Short Rib and Next Skirt Steak, which are produced from a textured soy protein (TVP). Currently they are offered one serving per package and have 160-180 calories per serving. The suggested retail price for each 4.23 oz. package is $5.99. Products are also sold online via the Next Meats webstore in 3-pack through 24-pack sizes.