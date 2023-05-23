Next Gen Foods previewed its TiNDLE TrueCut technology and new foodservice products, TiNDLE Chicken Wings and TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage. The latest products from the food tech startup will be featured at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago from May 20-23.

The TiNDLE TrueCut technology is behind a new line of whole muscle chicken, which utilizes techniques in plant-based protein development to offer flavor, texture and mouthfeel.

Delivering the same firm chew and umami flavor as a whole cut of chicken, not unlike that of a chicken breast, TiNDLE TrueCut uses plant-based ingredients to mirror what fat content and muscle tissue does in poultry chicken, according to the company. The highlight behind TiNDLE TrueCut is the ability to reproduce the meat texture during the manufacturing process, while using a base protein made of five ingredients: water, soy protein, sunflower and rapeseed oils, natural flavorings and salt. It also reportedly contains no GMO ingredients or cholesterol.

The company has not yet announced a launch date new products made with TiNDLE TrueCut; additional details on its release will be shared later this year.

The newest additions to its foodservice lineup are TiNDLE Chicken Wings and TiNDLE Breakfast Sausages. TiNDLE Chicken Wings and TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage will both be available to all distributors nationwide in June through DOT Foods.



