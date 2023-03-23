Next Gen Foods has announced it has acquired Mwah!, a new food startup producing plant-based dairy products, following the recent expansion of TiNDLE.

The acquisition of Mwah! is the first for Next Gen Foods, which introduced TiNDLE—its chicken made from plants—less than two years ago.

The Next Gen Foods platform was constructed to bring like-minded brands that deliver on quality taste and experiences to market, which includes popular categories such as dairy, seafood and meat. The acquisition of Mwah! follows the company's expansion into the European and U.S. markets last year.

Mwah! will leverage existing distribution through Next Gen Foods to support the introduction of its products to key markets, including the UK.

"We're thrilled to be joining the Next Gen Foods family. We know they are the right company to help us expand and tap into the rising consumer desire for more innovations in taste and decadence from the dairy category," says Damian Piedrahita, CEO and co-founder at Mwah! "Our plans are to introduce our signature creamy and indulgent products this year—with our unique, best-in-class gelato experience—and looking forward to hearing feedback from dairy lovers everywhere."