Saco Foods, LLC announced the acquisition of Solo Foods, LLC. Saco acquired Solo from Chicago-based custom food ingredient manufacturer, Sokol & Company. Shannon Pimmel, formerly Sokol & Company's national sales manager, has joined Saco to grow the Solo brand under Saco's ownership.

Founded in 1925, Solo brings a 100-year legacy of specialty baking ingredient products to the Saco portfolio. Solo's products include cake and pastry fruit fillings, almond paste, and marzipan, which are primarily sold in the center-store baking aisle in traditional supermarkets and mass retailers in the U.S.

"I am thrilled to bring this honored, legacy brand into our family of unique products. Solo's products are a perfect tuck-in to the Saco Pantry's center-store baking line," says Tom Walzer, Saco Foods' CEO. "We look forward to combining the resources of Saco's best-in-class shared services platform, along with cross-selling opportunities for Solo's products in eCommerce and traditional retail, to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities for the combined portfolio of brands."

Pimmel says, "After six years with the brand, I'm excited for the next phase of Solo. The brand is important to so many families and I'm happy to know that Solo will be entering this next stage with a company that values its legacy and history. This acquisition allows Sokol to stay connected to the brand after 100 years of producing Solo Cake & Pastry Fillings while continuing to do what they do best—providing quality and dependable manufacturing. Saco will bring new energy and resources to the Solo brand and provide the opportunity to reach new bakers, bringing with it over a century of baking experience and tradition."