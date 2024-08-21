Saco Foods, a portfolio company of Fengate Private Equity and Weathervane Investment Corp., has completed the acquisition of Quinoa Corporation and its brands Ancient Harvest and Pamela's.

Saco Foods acquired Quinoa Corporation and its brands from funds managed by Encore Consumer Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed

Founded in 1983, Ancient Harvest pioneered the sale of quinoa in the U.S. and continues to be a leading brand for plant-based products including gluten-free pasta, polenta and quinoa. Founded in 1988 and acquired by Quinoa Corporation in 2019, Pamela's offers gluten-free baking mixes and baked goods.

"We are excited to welcome Ancient Harvest and Pamela's into our family of brands," says Tom Walzer, CEO of Saco Foods. "Broadening our offering with their quality products complements our existing portfolio and leverages our shared service platform to improve service and reinvest in innovation to drive the organic growth of these great legacy brands."

"I am excited to be joining the Saco platform, as it is a natural fit for our brands," adds John Becker, former CEO of Quinoa Corporation and now president of Ancient Harvest and Pamela's. "With the support of Saco, we have a great opportunity to reinvigorate these brands and expand our distribution while maintaining the high quality standards our customers and end consumers expect."