Cooper Street Snacks announced its acquisition of Harvest Valley Bakery. Following the acquisition, the facility will be rebranded as Cooper Street Bakery. The acquisition is expected to bolster Cooper Street's production capabilities and enhance its ability to meet growing demand. The newly acquired Cooper Street Bakery will operate independently from the Cooper Street Snacks brand but will play a crucial role in supporting the company’s expanding product lines.

By investing in upgrading the Harvest Valley Bakery facility, Cooper Street aims to modernize its production capabilities, improve efficiency and uphold the highest food safety standards. This strategic investment will introduce advanced baking technologies and processes, allowing the company to meet the increasing demands of the market while maintaining its quality commitments.

To ensure a smooth transition and enhance operational effectiveness, Cooper Street says it has welcomed several high-level industry experts to the team. These professionals bring extensive experience in baking, contract manufacturing and financial management.

These appointments are expected to contribute significantly to the successful integration and operation of Cooper Street Bakery, ensuring that the facility delivers high-quality, food-safe products to brand partners reliably.

The acquisition of Harvest Valley Bakery is a strategic move designed to enhance Cooper Street's production capacity and operational efficiency. With substantial investments and the addition of key personnel, Cooper Street is set to improve its production capabilities and continue providing exceptional products to its brand partners.

The transition to Cooper Street Bakery is anticipated to be completed in early fall 2024, with ongoing updates provided as the integration progresses.