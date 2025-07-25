Dessert Holdings Acquires Willamette Valley Pie Company

Dessert Holdings has acquired Willamette Valley Pie Company, manufacturer of premium pie and dessert products.

The acquisition complements Dessert Holdings’ existing platform of dessert brands serving retail and foodservice customers. Willamette will continue to operate under its current management team led by President Austin Kelly. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 2001 on the Roth family farm in Oregon’s Willamette Valley region, Willamette is known for its customizable, handcrafted fruit pies, cobblers and dessert products that use farm-fresh fruit, locally sourced dairy, and a 100% real butter crust. Willamette works closely with independent, artisanal growers to source quality produce at peak flavor. Willamette’s commitment to locally sourced ingredients, philanthropic ties, and premium products, including Dutch Caramel Apple Pie, Cherry Crunch Pie, Oregon Berry Pie, Peach Cobblers and handheld pies, have earned the company recognition by national retailers.

“Willamette’s assortment of clean label, homemade real fruit pies and desserts is highly complementary to our existing portfolio of premium desserts,” says Dessert Holdings CEO Paul Lapadat. “Willamette holds a distinctive market position, having garnered a deeply loyal following, forged key connections with local growers and suppliers, and established long-standing relationships with leading retailers. We see an incredible opportunity to support the company’s growth, bolster its retail relationships and drive expansion of its beloved products.”

“For more than 20 years, Willamette has been more than a dessert company — we’ve been a part of family tables, celebrations and everyday moments of joy,” Kelly says. “We’re incredibly proud of our heritage and how far we’ve come — growing into a trusted, distinctive partner for leading retailers nationwide. Joining the Dessert Holdings platform is an exciting new chapter, and we believe they share our passion and values to help us grow while staying true to who we are.”