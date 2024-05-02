Condiment and oil manufacturer Ventura Foods has reached an agreement to acquire DYMA Brands, maker of liquid portion control and bulk condiments, seasonings and dry blend mixes for the foodservice industry.

Headquartered in Atlanta, DYMA Brands has more than 500 employees and operates manufacturing facilities in Bremen and Duluth, Ga.; Bondurant, Iowa; and Visalia, Calif.

All DYMA Brands employees and manufacturing locations will be acquired as part of the transaction. DYMA Brands will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ventura Foods.

"DYMA Brands is an ideal fit for Ventura Foods and represents an exciting next chapter of strategic growth for our company," says Chris Furman, president and CEO of Ventura Foods. "This purchase allows us to better support our customers with added production and distribution capabilities and an expanded product portfolio. We are excited to welcome the talented DYMA Brands team and look forward to what we will accomplish together."

"While it's clear that DYMA Brands and Ventura Foods share capabilities, what's most noteworthy is the companies' shared philosophy on corporate culture that uniquely positioned Ventura Foods to prevail in this transaction," adds DYMA Brands President and CEO Bill Goetz. "We are geared up to ensure a seamless transition with the Ventura Foods team."

BofA Securities, Inc. served as financial advisor, and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman served as legal advisor to Ventura Foods. Moelis & Company, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and Mayer Brown, LLP served as legal advisor to DYMA Brands and Kayne Anderson.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.