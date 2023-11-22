DYMA Brands announced multimillion-dollar investments in manufacturing capabilities at the company's Bremen, Ga., and Visalia, Calif., facilities. The investments expand DYMA's production capabilities within its product lines, specifically in dipping sauce cups and jelly cups.

The technological advancements, which include automation capabilities and a human machine interface, are expected to result in more efficient production of the cups, greater consistency in quality, production flexibility and increased capacity that will enable the company to launch customized products in a shorter period of time.

In addition, the company is introducing new equipment used to produce single-serve jelly cups, increasing production efficiencies and enabling more operators to serve customers who eat on-the-go. The equipment will be automated throughout the manufacturing process, eliminating manual inputs and marking improvement from previous processes. The company expects the new equipment to improve yield and throughput, while further bolstering its supply chain.

Matt Savage, chief operating officer of DYMA, says, "The investments we are making in new, best-in-class technologies strengthen our position as a leading foodservice provider and further enhances our value proposition to our customers. Today, DYMA's cups and pouches are widely used by top U.S. food distributors and suppliers, as well as by well-loved, established brands, such as Welch's. This most recent investment in our equipment assets is evidence of our continued commitment to developing unique, best-in-class products, so our customers can stay ahead of the evolving demands of consumers."

The company expects its additional investments in equipment assets to take place by the first quarter of 2024.