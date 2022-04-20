The makers of Hormel chili have launched Hormel plant-based chili with beans, a product that was created to appeal to plant lovers and chili enthusiasts.

Packed with 22 grams of plant protein per can, the plant-based chili with beans is dairy free, egg free, gluten free and BPA free, and contains no artificial flavors.

"With the plant-based category growing at double the rate of food overall and the fact that roughly two-thirds of plant-curious consumers are eager for plant-based canned chili, we wanted to provide a convenient and delicious solution. Now plant-curious and plant-committed consumers can enjoy America's No. 1 selling chili brand," said Sarah Johnson, senior brand manager for Hormel chili. "Hormel plant-based chili with beans, made with textured vegetable protein and soy-based crumble, delivers the taste, texture and appearance our loyal consumers expect."

Hormel plant-based chili with beans is available on Amazon with more retailers coming soon.