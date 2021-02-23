Hormel's Deli Solutions Group has rolled out its line of Perfect Plate products, making it easier for retailers to deliver what consumers are looking for in a touch-free and convenient meal while easing the back-of-house labor challenges that may come with prepared meal products in a store's deli section.

"Our new Perfect Plate products were specifically designed for retailers to capitalize on this growing trend in prepared meal options, while eliminating the need for deli staff to assemble, or even handle the food before putting it on shelf," said Megan Ward, deli brand manager, Hormel Deli Solutions Group. "The Perfect Plate products offer fantastic taste profiles, are shipped frozen to aid in shelf life and shrink and even have space for branding on label."

The five meal varieties of new Perfect Plate products are:

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Southwest Chicken and Rice

Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

Cheese Ravioli

The four protein recipe starter varieties of new Perfect Plate products are:

Flame Seared Chicken Breasts

Flame Seared Pulled Chicken

Sadler's Smokehouse Smoked Carved Turkey Breast

Fontanini Italian Meatballs

"We are very excited to help our retail partners expand their options in the touch-free prepared meal space and capitalize on this growing segment," said Ward.

The products can be found in 10-14 ounce packages in the deli section and will retail at approximately $6.99-$7.99.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY, SPAM, Hormel Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin's, Wholly, Hormel Black Label, Columbus, Happy Little Plants and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 12th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food. — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe.