Hormel Foods has redesigned the packaging for the Hormel Natural Choice brand, featuring a reduction of packaging materials, a refreshed logo and a TRUETASTE Commitment.

In addition to a new logo, the brand’s food-forward redesign is supported by lighter packaging that will reduce its usage of packaging materials by an estimated 337,000 pounds per year. This update is part of Hormel Foods’ ongoing efforts to reduce packaging materials, as outlined in the company's 20 By 30 Challenge goals.

"This redesign brings a fresh, new look to packaged lunch meat and delivers a craveable option that never compromises on flavor," says Jeff Wallace, associate brand manager, Hormel Natural Choice. "Additionally, consumers can indulge in their meal knowing that we are taking action by changing our packaging to save on overall packaging materials used. We are proud to continue to deliver products with no preservatives, no nitrates or nitrites added."

The TRUSTASTE Commitment signifies that the meat from the Hormel Natural Choice brand has been packed, sealed and high-pressure processed to lock in natural flavor with no preservatives. High-pressure processing uses only cold water and high pressure to safely preserve food.

Consumers can find products with Hormel Natural Choice’s new look at grocery retailers nationwide.