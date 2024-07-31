Juicy Marbles, known for creating marbled plant-based steak and a 750-gram tenderloin, has launched a rack of plant-based Baby Ribs with edible bones.

The Baby Ribs feature a similar texture that Juicy Marbles’ products are known for, but this time with a new recipe under the codename "Marble 3.0.” The new recipe offers 32 g of protein per serving, with a complete amino acid profile; no thickeners, binders, preservatives or additives; essential micronutrients such as iron, zinc, selenium and B vitamins; and 100% non-GMO ingredients.

Following a year of selling limited quantities to its community online and gathering feedback, Juicy Marbles has launched a retail-ready version of its plant-based ribs. Marbles' ribs take 15-20 minutes to prepare, as opposed to 5-plus hours with actual pork.

"People want products with ingredients they understand,” says Vladimir Mićković, co-founder and chief brand officer. “A lot of people are adding plant-based meats to their ‘protein portfolio,’ and we want them to rest assured that they're not eating something that's just mimicking the sensory aspects of meat, but also provides the essential micronutrients our bodies need to function. The food equivalent of ‘style and substance.’ The rest of the Juicy Marbles portfolio will also graduate to the ‘Marble 3.0’ recipe by the end of 2024.”

To recreate eating experience ribs are known for, Juicy Marbles developed its own plant-based bones made from pure plant protein. They’re 100% compostable and edible. Consumers can bake, fry or air-fry the bones into puffed, crispy snacks that sport as much protein as beef jerky or cook them to make stock.

Baby Ribs are available for U.S. customers online, with a two-pack shipping for $59, a four-pack shipping for $94, and a six-pack shipping for $139. The ribs will gradually roll out in retail in the UK and EU by the end of the year.