Univar Solutions, Inc. announced its expanded distribution relationship with Kalsec, Inc. for advanced hop ingredients in the United States. This latest agreement adds to the current partnership, including distributing Kalsec’s natural taste and sensory, colors and food protection solutions in Mexico, Colombia and Europe.

Kalsec’s line of hop ingredients available through Univar Solutions includes hop acids, kettle aroma extracts, customized blends, neat hop oils and hop flavoring. The company’s HopRival natural hop extracts uniquely crafts blends of 100% hop-derived oils to deliver hop flavoring and aroma to brewed beverages reliably. The Lupulock Encapsulated Hops Oils are a natural alternative that enables brewers to accelerate production and reduce waste while delivering consistent, authentic flavors and aromas.

Deep, distinctive colors and flavors are essential to consumer expectations in choosing beverages. Univar Solutions’ scientists refresh and develop formulas to enhance the efficacy of beverage products through its food Solution Centers and test kitchens while working to fulfill the Company’s vision to help keep people healthy, fed, clean and safe. Univar Solutions also delivers enzymatic solutions to brewing customers. Enzymes are natural catalysts that speed up critical steps in the brewing process. Going beyond traditional beer boundaries, enzymes can help brewers innovate by creating new tastes and claims, maintaining consistent production and developing premium offerings.