Volkmann USA has introduced the RNT line of bag dump stations, which features an integrated dust collection system as an option.

Devised to prevent nuisance dust exposure in the work environment, the dust control equipment sets a vacuum pump and filter system atop the bag dump station to automatically capture any fine particles generated during bag emptying and safely contain them within the process.

The system automatically starts up when the dust hood and door are opened during bag discharge and automatically back-pulses the filter when closed to release the material into the process.

Suitable for food, chemical, pharmaceutical and other manufacturers, the integrated dust control bag dumping stations are offered as a companion with the company's pneumatic vacuum conveying systems to provide a fully enclosed material transfer process that helps control ignitable powders and combustible dust.

The bag unloading stations include stainless steel construction and may be customized with a range of other equipment as needed. The Volkmann RNT line of bag dumpers may be tested with an operating conveyor system in the company's Bristol, Pa., test facility. Testing may be viewed live onsite or streamed live online.