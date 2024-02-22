Matterport launched a new set of AI-based features called Property Intelligence that provides customers with access to automated measurements, layouts, editing and reporting capabilities generated from a Matterport digital twin of their property.

Using spatial data, computer vision and deep learning, Property Intelligence automatically calculates square footage, including dimensions of walls and ceiling heights.

For property and facility managers, this can unlock data about their facilities to help them utilize a space—from guiding development, to supporting the estimation of renovation costs or evaluating properties at scale.

Other features that are relevant to the company’s facilities management solutions include: