Coperion announced that all new K-Tron feeders will be supplied with servo motors. The company says that servo motors are capable of tremendous turndown (up to 2000:1 RPM) without overheating or loss of torque. As a result, it will no longer be necessary to offer multiple gearboxes to cover the full feed range of a feeder, making the implementation of a single feeder configuration more flexible in its application. In addition, thanks to the high resolution of its SFT weighing technology, the company says it can supply excellent feeding accuracy across the full feed rate range. In loss-in-weight feeding applications, servo motors offer an additional advantage due to their smaller size and lighter weight. This reduction in feeder weight results in an increase of the scale weighing range.