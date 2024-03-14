Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a line of food-grade, blue acetal shaft collars for use in the food and beverage industries.

Stafford Food Grade Blue Acetal Shaft Collars meet FDA requirements for food contact substances and optical detectability to enhance safety in the production of food and beverages. Available in one- and two-piece designs from 1/4-inch to 2-inch I.D., these high-performance engineering plastic shaft collars incorporate stainless steel fasteners.

Suited for use in conveyors and packaging machinery and equipment, Stafford Food Grade Blue Acetal Shaft Collars are corrosion-resistant, withstand common cleaning agents and sanitizers, and provide wear resistance, strength and durability. Special sizes, materials, and rigid couplings are available.