PFlow Industries highlights the 21 Series Hydraulic Vertical Lift, an ideal solution for material lifting needs in food manufacturing applications.

The PFlow 21 Series can convey a range of materials, including palletized goods, with a vertical rise capability of up to 22 feet and a load capacity of up to 6,000 pounds. With a carriage size of up to 12 feet by 10 feet, and a standard travel speed of 24 feet per minute (FPM), with options for speeds up to 30 FPM, the 2-post design is the perfect lifting solution for a range of vertical applications.

With its durable construction and supported by a lifetime structural warranty, the 21 Series delivers lasting performance, minimizing operational disruptions and downtime.

Each 21 Series unit is customized to fit a given space and vertical lift application needs. It features a carriage that is lifted by chain over sprocket and actuated by guide column-mounted hydraulic cylinders. Transmission of the lifting force is through a roller chain attached to the cylinders and carriage. A torsion bar links the two cylinders to ensure both move at the same speed to equalize the load and ensure the carriage remains level at all times. Additionally, the option for quick-connect cabling for push-button stations, motor pump and gate interlocks significantly reduces field-wiring costs. For enhanced durability in outdoor or wash-down environments, customers can opt for the hot-dipped galvanized or epoxy finish.

Each 21 Series VRC conforms to ASME B20.1 standards and comes with advanced safety features like certified safety cams, pressure switches, velocity fuses and check valves to ensure secure operations. A manual lowering valve allows for safe lowering in case of power failure, while an optional DeckLock Safety System provides added security.