PFlow Industries highlights the F Series VRC, a four-post mechanical vertical lift that can handle loads of up to 50,000 pounds or more in a range of material handling applications, including high-speed, high-cycle environments.

The lift can also be customized to handle material loads up to 200,000 pounds. The F Series is ideal for lifting multiple pallets, oversized materials, large carts or heavy machinery between two or more levels, indoors or outdoors. Its size, speed, capacity, and optional wash-down finishes make it suitable for food manufacturing applications.

The F Series four-post mechanical VRC offers maximum flexibility in carriage size, capacity and traffic patterns, allowing loading and unloading from all four sides. Featuring an unlimited carriage size, with a minimum size of 6 ft. wide and 6 ft., 6 in. long, the F Series can lift large and bulky loads that cannot be accommodated by other lifting means. Its ability to reach any floor level maximizes facility use and provides greater material handling operational flexibility.

Featuring a standard travel speed of 18 ft. per minute (FPM), the F Series can be customized to accommodate speeds of up to 400 FPM, making it an essential part of automated, high-speed/high-cycle material handling applications used in continuous cycle operations.

The F Series comes with a lifetime structural warranty and is built with construction that offers reliability and long-term performance, ensuring less downtime. It can be hot-dipped galvanized or fitted with epoxy finishes to withstand extreme weather conditions and temperature fluctuations and enhance corrosion resistance for use in harsh outdoor or wash-down environments.

To ensure worker safety and protect material payloads, the F Series features built-in safety features, including limit switches that shut down the motor and engage the brake when the switch is tripped or power is lost; motor overload protection; chain sensors that prevent slack chain from jumping the sprockets; and safety cams that prevent unintended carriage descent. The units conform to ASME B20.1 Safety Standards.