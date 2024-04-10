PepsiCo’s chip factory in Veurne, Belgium, is overhauling its logistics operations by building a fully automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) to house the daily production of 2 million bags of chips and snacks from the Lay’s, Doritos, Bugles and Cheetos brands.

To achieve this goal, PepsiCo will install Mecalux’s Automated Pallet Shuttle system. The AS/RS is a high-density storage solution, ensuring high product inflows and outflows. To streamline internal goods movements, the Automated Pallet Shuttle system will be connected to PepsiCo’s production plant via a conveyor line extending over 100 meters in length.

The AS/RS will comprise four aisles with two blocks of racking on each side. Twelve transfer cars (one on each storage level) will move goods to the corresponding storage channel. Once there, a motorized shuttle car will automatically transport pallets to their locations.

PepsiCo will also implement Mecalux’s Easy WMS warehouse management system for real-time stock control. This software will be integrated with the company’s ERP system to ensure that operations run smoothly. It will coordinate the flow of products, managing their journey from production to the AS/RS as well as their seamless preparation for distribution to clients.

PepsiCo acquired the factory in Veurne 25 years ago. It spans more than 40,000 sq. meters.