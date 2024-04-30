Donaldson Company, Inc. has introduced the Dalamatic G2 Smart Collector.

Engineered to work with materials that create sticky or agglomerative dust, the Dalamatic G2 dust collector includes patented Dura-Life bag filters. The envelope shape allows for greater bag movement to dislodge challenging dust cakes and helps provide twice the life of a standard 16-oz. polyester bag.

The system’s radial seal filter design and fixed cages can help reduce the time for filter changeouts by up to 75%, compared to earlier designs. The filters also contribute to improved pulse cleaning, which results in extended bag life, less maintenance and energy savings.

“As the dust-generating materials in use today continue to change, our customers’ needs change along with them,” says Patrick Stumpf, product manager at Donaldson. “The Dalamatic G2 dust collector represents the next step forward for the original Dalamatic collector which has been an industry workhorse when it comes to capturing challenging dusts.”

Working with challenging dusts can put additional strain on a dust collection system. Moisture can condense the dust and cause it to plug equipment. When that happens, filtration stops and dust can quickly back up, filling your site with dust.

This continuous-duty collector is simple to install, easy to maintain and provides a lower total cost of ownership. The Dalamatic G2 Smart Collector is also integrated with Donaldson’s iCue Connected Filtration Technology, which tracks collector performance to deliver real-time analytics to help maximize uptime, increase maintenance efficiency, and manage critical compliance data.