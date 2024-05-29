Coperion's RotorCheck 5.0 contact monitoring system for Coperion rotary valves is designed to register, evaluate and report unwanted contact between the rotor and housing to prevent metallic abrasion, and thus potential contamination of the product being conveyed or transferred. Food applications for a variety of powders, especially those with a high number of cleaning cycles such as dairy and nutraceutical formulations, as well as applications which include frequently changing products and recipes, can particularly benefit from this instrumentation. The newly introduced physical separation of measured value logging and evaluation electronics has advantages in terms of operation and maintenance, while the redeveloped control system provides advanced options for event diagnosis and communication to host systems, according to the company. In addition, the use of high-quality components contributes to longer uninterrupted running times, thus optimizing operational efficiency.