The L.S. Starrett Co. has introduced Skinner Blades and Stainless Steel Reciprocating (Recip) Saw Blades, expanding and diversifying its food cutting solutions for meat and food processing.

“We are excited to provide food processors with even more options for efficient and dependable cutting,” says Charlie Starrett, product manager, Saws and Hand Tools, The L.S. Starrett Co. “Starrett is committed to quality and continues to invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment required to produce blades that offer precise and uniform cutting.”

Starrett’s Skinner Saw Blades are USDA certified to meet quality standards, producing fast, smooth and clean cuts when removing meat membranes, skinning fish and derinding pork. A special alloy stainless steel blade construction and heat treatment keep blades sharp, resulting in longer life and increased performance. For easy origin identification and traceability, the Skinner blades are laser-engraved and available in three chamfer types: no chamfer, left or right chamfer in a wide variety sizes and lengths. Currently, Skinner Blades are produced in two main width and thicknesses, 0.8 in. width x 0.04 in. thickness (20 mm x 1.0 mm) and 0.87 in. width x 0.03 in. thickness (22 mm x 0.70 mm). These lengths and sizes fit most common skinner blade machine models. For more information about Starrett Skinner Blades, click here.

Starrett’s Stainless Steel Reciprocating Saw Blades are non-corrosive with high rust-proofing properties that maximize food safety while enabling fast, accurate cuts by food, fish and meat processors. The new AISI 420 stainless steel recips feature precision ground teeth for durability, ideal for cutting fresh or frozen meat (with or without bones) and carcasses for meatpacking/cold storage, wild game processing and hunting, and cutting ice blocks. The recips are offered in 12 in. length x ¾ in. width x .050 in. thickness (305 mm x 19 mm x 1.3 mm) size blades in both 3 and 6 TPI.