Soli Organic Inc. has opened an indoor vertical farming facility in the mixed-use Brooks Community at the site of former Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

This indoor vertical farm builds on the state's agricultural traditions, boosts the local economy, enhances regional food security with locally grown produce and create employment opportunities.

The new facility spans 140,000 sq. ft., including 100,000 sq. ft. of production, with six vertical layers of growing capacity and 40,000 sq. ft. for processing and packing. This strategic addition to Soli Organic’s national footprint will help meet rising retailer and consumer demand for fresh, sustainably grown, organic produce across the rapidly expanding Texas Triangle and the broader Southwest United States.

The farm will grow more than 10 different crops, including organic herbs such as basil, cilantro and mint, plus organic salad greens such as spinach, arugula and romaine lettuce.

Harnessing Soli Organic’s unique soil-based growing system, the San Antonio facility uses automation, industry-leading lighting, precision organic fertigation and vertical and horizontal space for the highest quality and yield, along with efficient use of inputs. The facility design enables growing with 90% less water and 1/100th of the land used in traditional outdoor farming. The facility also avoids the volatility of weather and the quality loss associated with extensive food miles, and its efficient technology keeps growing costs low and quality high.

"In today's economy, consumers want value, and that's what our new San Antonio facility is designed to deliver," says Soli Organic CEO Matt Ryan. "This high-tech farm will offer retailers and consumers fresh, organic produce grown here in Texas and is already delivering our best yields yet in a state known for the biggest and best of everything. This operation is pivotal to our national growth strategy, exemplifying our commitment to making organic produce accessible through a scalable, sustainable and profitable model."

The new facility will create more than 100 jobs, including high-wage, high-skill tech positions in horticulture and manufacturing. These new jobs will offer diverse career paths and contribute to the economic vitality of the local community.

Soli Organic has a longstanding presence in Texas, with retail partnerships nurtured over time. The company's organic herbs and leafy greens are available at many Texas retailers, and more new products are planned for sale at additional stores later in 2024.

Following the launch of an indoor farm in Anderson, South Carolina, the company is actively scouting farm locations in the Northeast to expand its existing distribution network that includes more than 20,000 stores nationwide, including most top 20 retailers.